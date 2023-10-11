News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police provide update after man arrested on suspicion of arson following five linked fires in Hartlepool

A man arrested following a series of deliberate property fires on Hartlepool’s Headland in one night has been released by police.
By Mark Payne
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST
The 29-year-old was held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life by Cleveland Police last week.

His arrest followed five separate garden fires in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, which spread causing damage to a number of properties.

Police have confirmed the man has now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Five fires were reported across the Headland.Five fires were reported across the Headland.
The force said previously: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after several fires were lit across the Headland.

“Sheds, bins and fences were set alight in five separate gardens, before spreading and causing damage to properties in Northgate, Seaview Terrace, Alliance Street and Union Mews on the Headland in Hartlepool.”

Luckily there were no reports of anyone being injured in any of the fires.