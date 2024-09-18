Cleveland Police provide update on investigation after father and son found dead in Hartlepool
The bodies of Peter Cooke, 36, and his father Peter Cooke senior, who was 68, were found at a property on Eaglesfield Road on the evening of Friday, March 15.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.
She remains on police bail as the circumstances of the men’s deaths is still being investigated six months on.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said on Tuesday, September 17: “The investigation into the death of Peter Cooke senior and junior is still ongoing whilst we look at all available evidence to understand what happened.
"The female arrested is currently on bail.”
Police said in March: “Police were called to a property on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool around 11.40pm on Friday, 15th March, where sadly the bodies of two males were located.”