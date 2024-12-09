Police have released footage after three males threw bricks at a house and car in broad daylight.

The incident was captured on camera when the males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas pulled up on a moped on Atwick Close, in Billingham.

Two get off and one throws a brick at a car parked on the drive smashing its window.

They returned to the address when they then threw bricks at the property’s windows.

Cleveland Police said: “One male also aimed a brick at an elderly woman outside the property, which fortunately did not hit her.”

All three then made off on the moped. It happened on Wednesday, October 30, around 2.30pm.

All three males were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and one was described as larger build and wearing shorts.

Anyone who may know their identities is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 208055.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.