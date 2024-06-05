Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman arrested over a suspected house arson have been bailed by police as inquiries continue.

A 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

It was after a house in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, suffered a fire on the night of Wednesday, May 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the property which was empty at the time at around 9.45pm.

The aftermath of the fire in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, which is being investigated by police. Picture by FRANK REID

They spent around an hour on the scene and the brigade said the blaze caused 30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage.

Police confirmed the fire was being treated as deliberate.

The man and woman were arrested shortly afterwards and held in custody before being released.

Cleveland Police said: “Both have been bailed with conditions until the end of August whilst inquiries continue.”