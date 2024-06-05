Cleveland Police release man and woman arrested over suspected arson in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne
Published 5th Jun 2024, 11:12 BST
A man and woman arrested over a suspected house arson have been bailed by police as inquiries continue.

A 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

It was after a house in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, suffered a fire on the night of Wednesday, May 29.

Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the property which was empty at the time at around 9.45pm.

The aftermath of the fire in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, which is being investigated by police. Picture by FRANK REIDThe aftermath of the fire in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, which is being investigated by police. Picture by FRANK REID
They spent around an hour on the scene and the brigade said the blaze caused 30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage.

Police confirmed the fire was being treated as deliberate.

The man and woman were arrested shortly afterwards and held in custody before being released.

Cleveland Police said: “Both have been bailed with conditions until the end of August whilst inquiries continue.”

Anyone with information about the fire can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote incident number 100571.