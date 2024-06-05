Cleveland Police release man and woman arrested over suspected arson in Hartlepool
A 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
It was after a house in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, suffered a fire on the night of Wednesday, May 29.
Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the property which was empty at the time at around 9.45pm.
They spent around an hour on the scene and the brigade said the blaze caused 30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage.
Police confirmed the fire was being treated as deliberate.
The man and woman were arrested shortly afterwards and held in custody before being released.
Cleveland Police said: “Both have been bailed with conditions until the end of August whilst inquiries continue.”
Anyone with information about the fire can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote incident number 100571.