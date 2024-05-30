Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and woman have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected arson at a property in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at a house on Rugby Street, on Wednesday, May 29 at around 9.45pm to reports of a house fire.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers believe that the fire was deliberate and a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life."

Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham attended house which was empty and said the blaze caused 30% fire damage and 80% smoke damage.

Police at the scene of a fire in Rugby Street, Hartlepool on Thursday morning. Picture by FRANK REID

No injuries have been reported.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Three fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Billingham.

"Four breathing apparatus and two jets were used.”

Fire crews left the scene by 22.37pm.