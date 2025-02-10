Cleveland Police release pictures of valuable Rolex, Cartier, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood jewellery stolen in burglary

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 13:01 BST
Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen when raiders ransacked a home at Wynyard.

Burglars made off with at least a dozen high value items including Rolex watches and a Cartier diamond necklace.

Police have released pictures of the stolen jewellery in an appeal for information.

The break-in happened at a house in the Wynyard Woods area on the plush estate sometime between Saturday, January 4, and Thursday, January 16.

Some of the jewellery stolen in a burglary at Wynyard.placeholder image
Some of the jewellery stolen in a burglary at Wynyard.

It was unoccupied at the time and the thieves got in via a bedroom window.

PC Wimpenny, from Stockton Police, said: “We have carried out various enquiries already and are continuing to investigate the burglary to find those responsible.

“While it is ongoing, I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have been offered or sold the jewellery to get in touch.

“I would also encourage anyone with information or footage to contact us as soon as possible – perhaps you also saw someone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the burglary occurring or after it happened and if so, we would like to hear from you.”

The haul included:

  • A Cartier Juste Un Clou gold bracelet with diamonds;
  • Berry’s Gold necklace;
  • A Gucci gold watch;
  • A FOPE gold bracelet;
  • Chopard floral necklace and earrings;
  • Gucci Gold bracelet;
  • Rolex Stainless steel and 18 carat yellow gold Daytona 40 watch;
  • Breitling watch;
  • Raymond Wiel watch;
  • Vivienne Westwood watch;
  • Pearl bracelet.

Police ask for anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could help with the investigation to get in touch.

Contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 008787 or visit the force website.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

