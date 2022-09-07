Henry Rafferty, aged 22, was sadly pronounced dead in Elwick Road, in the West Park area of Hartlepool, just before midnight on Friday, August 26.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that they have ruled out foul play.

They said they received an “overwhelming” response from the public after appealing for anyone who saw Henry earlier in the evening between The Park Inn and Elwick Road and Park Avenue.

Henry Rafferty.

Cleveland Police stated: “Following comprehensive inquiries, police can confirm that there are no suspicious circumstances around the death of Henry Rafferty and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Police would also like to thank the public for their overwhelming response to the appeal for CCTV and information.”

Several bunches of flowers have since been laid in Elwick Road.

One of a number of touching tributes left on Elwick Road.