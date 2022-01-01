Cleveland Police smash car's window over fears baby had been left alone but it found it was a doll
Cleveland Police have urged people to continue to report any child welfare concerns after attending a call out that turned out to be a doll left in a car.
Officers broke the window of the car parked in a supermarket’s underground car park after a member of the public feared a baby had been left alone in the vehicle.
But it transpired it was actually a life-like doll in a child seat.
Despite the misunderstanding in Thornaby, the force issued a reminder to the public not to be put off from reporting concerns.
It said: “We’d always rather establish a crime has not occurred than miss an opportunity to safeguard a child.
"Sadly people are too often cautious to report concerns about a child and we’d like to take the opportunity to say if you believe a child is at risk, please call us on 101.”
Or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.