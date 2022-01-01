Cleveland Police smash car's window over fears baby had been left alone but it found it was a doll

Cleveland Police have urged people to continue to report any child welfare concerns after attending a call out that turned out to be a doll left in a car.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:17 am

Officers broke the window of the car parked in a supermarket’s underground car park after a member of the public feared a baby had been left alone in the vehicle.

But it transpired it was actually a life-like doll in a child seat.

Despite the misunderstanding in Thornaby, the force issued a reminder to the public not to be put off from reporting concerns.

The life like doll that prompted a worried member of the public to call police.

It said: “We’d always rather establish a crime has not occurred than miss an opportunity to safeguard a child.

"Sadly people are too often cautious to report concerns about a child and we’d like to take the opportunity to say if you believe a child is at risk, please call us on 101.”

Or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.

