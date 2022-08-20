Cleveland Police statement ahead of Saturday's Hartlepool United-Bradford City match

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their words followed trouble both in and outside the club’s Suit Direct Stadium when the two team met in March.

One man needed overnight hospital treatment and security staff were also injured.

A number of people from both areas were later arrested in connection with investigations..

Police outside Hartlepool United's ground before Saturday's home match with Bradford City.

Several fans have been charged and are now awaiting trial and police have said that other suspects are awaiting possible charges.

Football Banning Orders have been handed out as well with one Hartlepool man receiving a three-year ban for his part in “large-scale disorder” after the game.

Nearly six months after the incident, the two League Two sides are meeting again on Saturday, August 20, at 1pm.

The Yorkshire visitors sold out their away enclosure beforehand with no additional tickets available to City fans today.

There was no hint of trouble with less than an hour to go before kick off and Cleveland Police said they want the day to be about “celebrating football”.

Sergeant Adrian Dack from Cleveland Police’s Specialist Support and Football Operations Unit said: “This weekend’s match is being planned for in conjunction with both clubs and as usual it will be policed proportionately and appropriately.

“We want the day to be about celebrating football in a family friendly atmosphere and, as with all sporting and other events, Cleveland Police will take a robust approach to any criminal or antisocial behaviour in and around the venue.