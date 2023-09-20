Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force saw themselves put under closer scrutiny by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in 2019 after being rated inadequate in all areas.

But they have now been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate after making a number of improvements.

Chief Constable Mark Webster said: “Since joining Cleveland Police in April 2022, I have been committed to steering a clear pathway out of HMICFRS oversight. I have also seen the commitment and determination of colleagues every day, striving to drive the force forward.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster (left) and Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner at the force headquarters.

“I would like to publicly thank each and every officer, member of staff, volunteer, the senior leadership team and the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner for their hard work and dedication which has led us to this point.

"The team has shown professionalism and dedication in following our mission to Protect People, Protect Communities, Tackle Criminals and Be The Best We Can Be.”

He added: “Today we are celebrating this news and acknowledging Cleveland Police isn’t the same force it was in 2019, but this does not mean our hard work will stop.

"We will continue to push forward and embed sustainable improvement to deliver the best possible service to the public of Teesside.”

Improvements made include around the co-ordination of preventative work to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, making better use of problem-solving techniques to make communities safer and reduce demand, better understanding of demand and around the management of resources according to priorities.

In a letter to local stakeholders, Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner commended the Chief Constable and the new leadership team.

Mr Turner said: “I saw it as my duty to restore public confidence and pride in Cleveland Police by providing a clear strategic direction, increased accountability and greater support for the hard-working teams that form our organisation.”

He said the improvements set set the foundations for the force to build on.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: “I am pleased with the progress that Cleveland Police has made so far.