Closure order slapped on Hartlepool house after alleged ‘drug-dealing’ complaints from neighbours

Community safety officials have secured the closure of a Hartlepool property on 38 Duke Street after complaints it was used for “drug dealing” and “drug use” with arguing and fighting also alleged to have taken place.

The multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team, comprising staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, successfully applied to Teesside Magistrates for a closure order in respect of the home.

The court was told that between January and October of this year the occupants of the mid-terraced, privately rented property allowed it to be used for drug dealing and drug use.

38 Duke Street, Hartlepool, will be closed for three months.

Neighbouring residents also complained about breaches of Covid regulations, arguing, fighting and the use of weapons, noise and disturbance from people and vehicles constantly arriving, visiting, and leaving the premises throughout the day and night.

They said these issues had a “detrimental” effect on their quality of life.

The closure order brings the total number of orders obtained by the safety team to 30 over the last three years.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chairman of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “This is another major success in our on-going campaign to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and protect law-abiding residents.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in securing this latest order for their work in gathering the evidence needed to bring this matter to court.

“It is what the Hartlepool Community Safety Team is all about – organisations working together to provide a response to issues that are having a detrimental effect on the lives of law-abiding residents.

“The fact that we have now secured 30 Closure Orders over the last three years should send out a strong warning to those people involved in crime and anti-social behaviour that we are not prepared to tolerate their actions.”

The closure order will remain in place until 4pm on Friday, January 14, 2022.

A breach of such an order is punishable with a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment of up to 51 weeks or both.

Anyone who witnesses an order being breached should call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

