Suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and cash was seized in the warrant carried out in Dorset Street, off Oxford Road, by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team on Thursday, October 14.

Two women aged 42 and 55 and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A drugs warrant was carried out at an address in Dorset Street, Hartlepool.

It was one of a series of raids, including on four addresses in Middlesbrough on Friday, October 15, carried out by police and colleagues from the North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit (NERSOU).

Five other people aged between 23 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Cannabis, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and cash were also recovered in the Middlesbrough raids.

Inspector Chris Turner, from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team, said: “This action shows the dedication by Cleveland Police and our partners to tackle drugs concerns and take drugs off our streets.

“We urge anyone who has information regarding drugs activity to contact us so that we can take action, such as this, to seize illegal drugs and deal with anyone believed to be involved in organised crime.”

Anyone wishing to report drugs activity in their local area can call Cleveland Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

