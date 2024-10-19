Costs of Hartlepool and Middlesbrough riots exceed £660,000 says Cleveland Police Chief Constable

By Stuart Arnold
Published 19th Oct 2024, 10:37 BST
The cost to police of this summer’s riots in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough has topped £600,000 and are likely to rise even further.

Cleveland Police could lean on potential financial support from the Home Office in order to meet the growing costs of policing and investigating the large scale disorder.

The ongoing bill for Operation Macadamia was recently said by Chief Constable Mark Webster to be in excess of £660,000.

Dozens of individuals who took part in the violent disorder in Hartlepool on July 31 and in Middlesbrough on August 4, which saw police attacked and homes and vehicles damaged, have been arrested, charged and placed before the courts for sentencing.

A police car burns in Dent Street, Hartlepool, on the night of July 31.A police car burns in Dent Street, Hartlepool, on the night of July 31.
But 143 people suspected of criminal offences have yet to be identified, meaning more detective work is required.

Operation Macadamia saw the setting up of what has been described as a full public order safety command structure, lasting three weeks.

Mr Webster told a recent meeting of the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel, which includes councillors and local community representatives, that 23 people had been jailed for a total of more than 43 years for their part in the disturbances and there had been a “positive impact on public confidence” from the action taken.

To date 88 people have been charged, 32 of which have previously been remanded in custody.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster.Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster.
Assistant Chief Constable David Felton suggested that the operational costs of policing the violent events and subsequent investigations could be supported with additional funding from the special grant for policing.

The grant covers “exceptional events” that can require an unexpected financial outlay and is applied for from the Home Office.

