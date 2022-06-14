Couple to leave town after two vehicles are attacked in a week

Julie-Anne Bell, 27, and her partner first woke up on the Sunday of May 22 to find out the windows of their new Kia Picanto had been smashed – making the vehicle a write-off.

They were able to borrow the car of Julie-Anne’s partner’s mum.

But it was badly damaged in a suspected arson in the early hours of the following Sunday, May 29.

The fire service has said the incident is being treated as suspected arson.

Another vehicle on the street also caught fire earlier that night.

Julie-Anne has said the incidents have made her anxious to leave the house unattended, particularly on weekends, and have pushed her and her partner, who asked not to be named, into making a decision to leave Peterlee.

"It was horrible. It was such a gut punch,” Julie-Anne said of the vehicle fire.

Speaking of the first incident, she added: "We’d only had it for three weeks at this point. We were really upset by it.

"We both work full-time, we don’t have that much money, so it was a huge blow.

"The fact that it was completely written off was devastating.”

Durham Police have said that an investigation into the first incident has been closed but that inquiries into the vehicle fire continue.

The fire service have said the fire is being treated as suspected arson and have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Julie-Anne moved back to Peterlee two years ago and has said this was the first time a similar incident had happened to her while living in the town.

"It was just a bit of a shock,” she said.

Although she and her partner were able to get a replacement car, the insurance has gone up and they have decided to leave Peterlee.

The damage was caused on Sunday, May 22.

"Me and my partner have made the decision that we need to move because I don’t feel comfortable here,” added Julie-Anne, who works in customer service for an ethical clothing company.

Durham Police said in statement: “Police were called at 4am on Sunday, May 29, to reports of a vehicle on fire on Dunelm Walk, Peterlee.

“It involved a white Fiat 500 which was parked outside of the address.

“Inquires are currently ongoing.”

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said of the fire: “One appliance from Peterlee attended and extinguished the fire using a high-pressure hose reel.

"Thankfully no one was injured and crews left the scene at 4:15am.

“This incident is being treated as suspected arson, and we would encourage anyone who has any information in relation this fire, to contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5888 or report online by visiting www.firestoppersreport.co.uk”.

Fire crews were also called to a vehicle fire in the same street just after 2am on Sunday, May 29.