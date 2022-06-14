Update on plans to transform arson-hit Hartlepool landmark into boutique hotel

Last year it was revealed Hartlepool’s application for £25million from the Government’s £3.6billion Towns Deal fund had been approved, with five schemes selected to benefit.

These include £1.4million Wesley Chapel redevelopment plans and a £6.2million Waterfront connectivity project.

Business cases for the two schemes will now go before Hartlepool Borough Council’s finance and policy committee on Monday.

The disused Wesley Chapel. Picture by FRANK REID

If they receive support from councillors, and subject to independent assurance, the plans will be submitted to the Department for Levelling Up Communities and Housing (DLUCH) to allow funding to be released.

A report of the council director of resources and development Chris Little said it is hoped progress will be made on the projects in the coming months.

It said: “As yet, no firm timetable for approval has been provided by DLUCH although it is hoped that the programme delivery stage of these two projects can commence in October 2022.

“There is potential for the Waterfront project to utilise early drawdown funding to accelerate the programme to deliver key elements of the project ahead of the Tall Ships event 2023.”

Flashback to the devastating Wesley Chapel fire in December 2017.

Documents state the £1.4million towards the Wesley Chapel development would cover the conservation deficit, which is the amount by which the cost of repair of a heritage asset exceeds its market value.

The wider development for the site will see the Grade-II listed building become a 36-bedroom boutique hotel, with a food and beverage area, which is being led by Jomast Developments, which will fund the remaining £2.66million.

Benefits of the project, according to the business case, include temporary jobs during construction, around 55 full-time roles on completion and increased “social welfare wellbeing and a positive welfare impact”.

Meanwhile the Waterfront connectivity project will see 76 construction roles created and help safeguard 1,750 jobs linked to the visitor economy, along with providing “social wellbeing” benefits.

The project is set to include junction upgrades at two locations at Maritime Avenue to support active travel, pedestrian prioritisation at Victoria Terrace and the creation of a ‘Seaton Carew Link’ from the Waterfront.