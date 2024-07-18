Court issues arrest warrant for Hartlepool man accused of having XL Bully dog
Anthony Chapman, 35, was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning but did not attend.
He is charged with possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely an XL Bully type dog on February 11 of this year.
His solicitor informed the court that Chapman, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was unwell, but the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.
The offence carries punishment of up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.
No date for a future court hearing has been set yet.
Since February, it has been an offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets can be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.
The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.