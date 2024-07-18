Court issues arrest warrant for Hartlepool man accused of having XL Bully dog

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Magistrates issued an arrest warrant after a Hartlepool man accused of having an XL Bully dog failed to turn up at court.

Anthony Chapman, 35, was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning but did not attend.

He is charged with possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely an XL Bully type dog on February 11 of this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His solicitor informed the court that Chapman, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was unwell, but the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

Teesside Magistrates' Court.Teesside Magistrates' Court.
Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The offence carries punishment of up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

No date for a future court hearing has been set yet.

Since February, it has been an offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets can be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice