Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magistrates issued an arrest warrant after a Hartlepool man accused of having an XL Bully dog failed to turn up at court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Chapman, 35, was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning but did not attend.

He is charged with possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely an XL Bully type dog on February 11 of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His solicitor informed the court that Chapman, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was unwell, but the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The offence carries punishment of up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

No date for a future court hearing has been set yet.

Since February, it has been an offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets can be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.