Courts close down house at centre of Hartlepool murder inquiry following drug dealing complaints

Cleveland Police say Kieran Wood died after sustaining stab wounds following an incident in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, last month.

Community safety officials have now secured the closure of 15 and 17 Spurn Walk following an application to Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The application was made on behalf of landlord Thirteen Group by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team comprising of Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Closure order signs have been placed on a house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, which is also at the centre of a murder investigation.

A statement on behalf of the partnership said: “The properties in Spurn Walk are Thirteen Group bungalows housing elderly and vulnerable people, and drug dealing and associated crime and anti-social behaviour had been occurring at and around both of the properties subject to closure at all hours of the day and night.

“Issues include drug couriers on motorbikes visiting the properties, drug users waiting outside to buy drugs, drugs being openly used in the area, needles being discarded in the area, drinking, shouting, swearing and fighting and the repeated smashing of windows.”

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “We are mindful that a number of elderly and vulnerable people live in this area.

"So we want to send out a clear message that the sort of behaviour that has been occurring in the area will not be tolerated.”

Police tape at the same house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, after the murder inquiry into the death of Kieran Wood was launched.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey of Hartlepool Neighbourhoods said: “Crime and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Hartlepool.

"By gathering information and intelligence regarding this activity, we were able to apply for these Closure Orders.

Thirteen’s head of housing services, Chris Marshall, added: “The safety of our customers and local communities, like this in Hartlepool, is our absolute priority, and we will not tolerate our homes being used for anti-social behaviour.”

The orders, which prevent the tenants from accessing the properties, will remain in place for three months.

Number 15 Spurn Walk was sealed off with police tape after Mr Wood, who was 24 and from Horden, died following a “violent altercation” on May 22.

Three people arrested in connection with the inquiry have been bailed pending further inquiries.