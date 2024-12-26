Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of types of crime are down in Hartlepool, a new police chief for the town says.

The new District Commander of Hartlepool Police, Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue, took the helm in October and saw with some good results in just over a month.

Over the last year crime across the town is reported to have reduced.

House burglary is down by 15%, with 79 fewer offences compared to last year, while vehicle crime is down by 22% and 127 fewer offences.

Theft from individuals has also fallen by 27% or 14 fewer offences.

Positive results recently in Hartlepool included the discovery of a large cannabis farm on Greythorpe Industrial Estate, estimated to be worth £1.3 million.

Three men have been charged with production of cannabis and are going through the courts.

Elsewhere, three teenagers have been charged with arson in connection with a large fire at the former Wesley Chapel in November 2023 and are due in court in January.

Superintendent O’Donoghue said: “In my first few months in Hartlepool I have seen some great work from our teams and some fantastic results.

"It’s incredibly reassuring to see crime falling in the town. However, we are not complacent and will continue to do all we can to drive down crime and ensure that our town is a safe place to live and work.

"I look forward to seeing more great results in 2025.”

Residents can report any non-urgent information about crime in Hartlepool to police on the 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.