The image released by police as part of the inquiry into the death of Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool.

Detectives leading the investigation into the death of 30-year-old Mr Hussain, on Saturday, September 14, this week released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

In the appeal, it says the man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder – but he is thought to have potential links with Bolton, Sheffield and Leeds.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, a dad-of-two, was found dead inside a house in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, earlier this month.

Three men have been charged in connection with the 30-year-old’s death.

Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24, for a preliminary hearing.

Two other men, who have also been charged with his murder, made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 23.

Preliminary hearings were held for Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, and Anxhelo Xhaferi , 22, of Acton Road, also Middlesbrough.

They have all have been remanded and will appear before the court on October 17 for a trial and preparations hearing.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police confirmed that officers are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101, using reference number SE19159141.