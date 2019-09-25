Crimestoppers launch appeal to identify man following Hemwand Ali Hussain murder in Hartlepool
Crimestoppers has backed an appeal by Cleveland Police to trace a man in connection with the alleged murder of 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool.
Detectives leading the investigation into the death of 30-year-old Mr Hussain, on Saturday, September 14, this week released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.
The man’s image has now been added to Crimestoppers’ Most Wanted section for North East England on Wednesday, September 25.
In the appeal, it says the man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder – but he is thought to have potential links with Bolton, Sheffield and Leeds.
The body of Mr Hussain, a dad-of-two, was found in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool.
Three men have been charged in connection with the 30-year-old’s death.
Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24, for a preliminary hearing.
Two other men, who have also been charged with his murder, made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 23.
Preliminary hearings were held for Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, and Anxhelo Xhaferi , 22, of Acton Road, also Middlesbrough.
They have all have been remanded and will appear before the court on October 17 for a trial and preparations hearing.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police confirmed that officers are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the force on 101, using reference number SE19159141.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.