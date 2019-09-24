Have you seen him? Hartlepool police appeal to trace man as part of Hemwand Ali Hussain murder inquiry
Detectives leading the investigation into the death of Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool have released an image of a man they would like to trace.
Cleveland Police are continuing with inquiries into the alleged murder of the 30-year-old dad-of-two on Saturday, September 14, have today issued a photo of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officers have also made a fresh appeal for members of the community to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious in the days leading up to his death.
Three men have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death.
Mr Hussain’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said: “We’re urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us.
“We believe this man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder.
“Detectives have information to suggest he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.
"I would also appeal for people living in and around the Charterhouse Street area of Hartlepool who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the days leading up to Mr Hussain’s death to get in touch.
“Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but contact police.”
Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, appeared at Teesside Crown Court this afternoon, Tuesday, September 24, for a preliminary hearing.
Two other men, who have also been charged with his murder, made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 23.
Preliminary hearings were held for Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, and Anxhelo Xhaferi , 22, of Acton Road, also Middlesbrough.
They have all have been remanded and will appear before the court on October 17 for a trial and preparations hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, reference number SE19159141.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by phoning 0800 555 111 or submitted online through https://mipp.police.uk/operation/17HQ020119H34-PO1