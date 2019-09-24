The image released by police as part of the inquiry into the death of Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool.

Officers have also made a fresh appeal for members of the community to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious in the days leading up to his death.

Three men have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, a dad-of-two, was found dead inside a house in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, earlier this month.

Mr Hussain’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said: “We’re urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us.

“We believe this man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder.

“Detectives have information to suggest he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.

The scene where the body of Hemwand Ali Hussain was discovered in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool.

"I would also appeal for people living in and around the Charterhouse Street area of Hartlepool who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the days leading up to Mr Hussain’s death to get in touch.

“Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but contact police.”

Two other men, who have also been charged with his murder, made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 23.

They have all have been remanded and will appear before the court on October 17 for a trial and preparations hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, reference number SE19159141.