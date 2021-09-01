Dangerous driver went through A19 roadworks near Hartlepool at 110mph

Dale Myers, 23, raced through roadworks on the A19 near Hartlepool at “grossly excessive speed” with no regard to workmen or other road users, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He also jumped a red light and narrowly avoided causing an accident during the chase which lasted for about 10 minutes.

Jon Harley, prosecuting, said Myers was identified driving the Toyota Hilux pick up carrying a number of passengers following reports of an altercation in Sheriff Street on the night of June 20 last year.

The police pursuit went through roadworks on the A19 south. Picture by FRANK REID

Police saw the vehicle on Hart Lane a short time later but after appearing to pull over it instead sped off.

Myers mounted a kerb at Hart roundabout and drove along the A179 at 100mph before turning south on the A19 where there was extensive roadworks and the limit was reduced to 50mph.

Mr Harley said: “The defendant increased his speed along that stretch of road to 110mph.”

Police pursuing Myers said he showed no regard for others including workmen.

The police pursuit took place after reports of an altercation at a house in Sheriff Street, Harlepool.

He turned off the A19 at towards the Wolviston junction and jumped a set of red lights. Myers had to take evasive action to avoid a collision due to his driving.

He gave police the slip but they tracked him down later and arrested him.

Myers admitted dangerous driving at court.

Penny Hall, defending, said in mitigation he had no previous convictions and had shown remorse.

She said: “Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to others or others’ property, perhaps as a result of good fortune rather than anything else.”

A probation report described him as immature.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “Over a seven to ten minute period you engaged in an utterly disgraceful and dangerous piece of driving.”

He said it was sheer luck that nobody was hurt.

Judge Carroll said if he had any similar offences on his record he would have gone straight to prison.

Myers, of Drury Lane, Newcastle, was given two years prison suspended for two years and banned from driving for 18 months.

He must also do 180 hours of unpaid work.

"You won’t get a second chance,” said Judge Carroll.

