Toni Harrison was initially convicted in April of committing a spate of offences in May 2020 and April of this year.

They included assaulting a male nurse and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards the same victim in May 2020.

Harrison, 31, who lives in Melrose Street, Hartlepool, received a 20-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, when she appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

The same court has now ordered her to serve the sentence behind bars after hearing how she ignored its terms by failing to keep telephone and doorstep appointments on successive days in June.

Harrison admitted the breach and an additional charge of failing to comply with the original sentence’s supervision requirements.

Her original offences were completed by two counts of breaching a restraining order by attending an address in Stockton on April 3 and April 10 of this year.

