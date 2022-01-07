Dangerous Hartlepool driver drove at 77mph in 30 zone with lights off after cocaine binge

Nathan Douglas, 32, from Hartlepool, was also driving while disqualified and without insurance when he raced through residential areas of town at 2am on the wrong side of carriageways.

In addition, Douglas drove the the wrong way around roundabouts during the pursuit, a court heard.

He is now behind bars after a crown court judge told him “it was an appalling piece of driving at high speed”.

The incident started in Hartlepool's Hart Lane.

When Douglas eventually stopped he was unsteady on his feet and tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

He had two passengers in his car, including one man linked to the drugs trade in Hartlepool who was in possession of drugs during the drive, the court was told.

Douglas had slowed down a few times during the chase after damaging his car after encountering speed bumps, said prosecutor Nigel Soppitt.

He had 54 convictions for 124 offences including dangerous driving, drink driving and stealing vehicles, and at the time on June 1 of last year he was in breach of a 54-month disqualification.

Damian Broadbent, defending, said that the chase lasted between five and seven minutes and that Douglas stopped the car when he came to his senses.

He added: "It is fortunate that the pursuit ended without causing any injury or damage to any other vehicle."

Jailing Douglas, the judge, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker. told him: “It was an appalling piece of driving at high speed albeit at night in a residential area, aggravated by the fact that there were two passengers encouraging you who like you were exposed to serious harm."

Douglas, of Ivy Grove, was imprisoned for 16 months and disqualified for three years and eight months and until he passes an extended driving test after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving , excess drugs, driving while disqualified and without insurance

