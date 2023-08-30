News you can trust since 1877
Date set for sentence of killer who attacked vulnerable man in his Hartlepool home

A man who killed a drinking friend after beating him badly in his own home will be sentenced in October.
By Mark Payne
Published 31st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:26 BST

Kieran Potts, 24, is facing jail for the manslaughter of Norman Ryan by inflicting fatal head injuries on him in his flat in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool on August 31 last year.

Potts was found guilty last Friday following a nine-day trial at Teesside Crown Court, but he was cleared of murder.

He was due to be sentenced on Thursday, but the case had to be adjourned because the trial judge was unavailable.

Norman Ryan was attacked in his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool.Norman Ryan was attacked in his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool.
It has been relisted on Friday, October 6.

Potts attacked Mr Ryan when he asked Potts to leave following a fight with his father Carl Potts.

Mr Ryan, who was a heavy drinker, and described as vulnerable, suffered a number of blows in the attack which caused brain injuries.

He died in hospital nine days later.

After the attack, Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, bought beer, and disposed of his blood-stained clothing.