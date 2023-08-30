Date set for sentence of killer who attacked vulnerable man in his Hartlepool home
Kieran Potts, 24, is facing jail for the manslaughter of Norman Ryan by inflicting fatal head injuries on him in his flat in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool on August 31 last year.
Potts was found guilty last Friday following a nine-day trial at Teesside Crown Court, but he was cleared of murder.
He was due to be sentenced on Thursday, but the case had to be adjourned because the trial judge was unavailable.
It has been relisted on Friday, October 6.
Potts attacked Mr Ryan when he asked Potts to leave following a fight with his father Carl Potts.
Mr Ryan, who was a heavy drinker, and described as vulnerable, suffered a number of blows in the attack which caused brain injuries.
He died in hospital nine days later.
After the attack, Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, bought beer, and disposed of his blood-stained clothing.