Hartlepool man found guilty of manslaughter of Norman Ryan but cleared of murder at Teesside Crown Court

A man has been found guilty of killing a drinking friend in a serious assault in the victim’s own home.
By Mark Payne
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

Kieran Pots, 24, was acquitted of the murder of 55-year Norman Ryan after an incident in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31 last year.

But he was convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter on Friday morning after a nine-day trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Mr Ryan, who was a heavy drinker and described in court as vulnerable, suffered serious head injuries in the assault.

Norman Ryan (inset). The trial took place at Teesside Crown Court.Norman Ryan (inset). The trial took place at Teesside Crown Court.
Norman Ryan (inset). The trial took place at Teesside Crown Court.
He died in hospital nine days later from complications linked to his traumatic injuries.

Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, who claimed he acted in self defence, will be sentenced next week on Thursday, August 31.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson said prison is inevitable.

Potts was remanded in custody.

More to follow.