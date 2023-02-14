Scott Clements, 35, was found to be dealing in thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in Hartlepool.

He was caught after he sped off from police when they tried to pull him over in Raby Road on an outstanding warrant.

Then when being chased on foot Clements threw away two bags found to contain 26 wraps of cocaine valued at between £1,300 and £2,600, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Scott Clements.

A dealer’s list was found inside the car while his mobile phone revealed thousands of pounds in drug deals including receiving £2,100 in one transaction and supplying 19 wraps at £50 each to another customer.

Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt said: “Those messages show it was plainly an established business where the defendant was delivering [cocaine] and providing to locations around Hartlepool.”

Clements, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and dangerous driving from November 2021.

He was jailed for three years and six months, including three months of a previously suspended sentence after he admitted failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Clements had been a cocaine user and was pressed into dealing to pay off his own drug debt and fund his habit.

Mr Constantine said his client had since quit drugs and got his first real job working in security.