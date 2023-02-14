Dealer who supplied thousands of pounds of cocaine deals to users in Hartlepool jailed at Teesside Crown Court
A drug dealer was caught after trying to make a run from police by car and on foot.
Scott Clements, 35, was found to be dealing in thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in Hartlepool.
He was caught after he sped off from police when they tried to pull him over in Raby Road on an outstanding warrant.
Then when being chased on foot Clements threw away two bags found to contain 26 wraps of cocaine valued at between £1,300 and £2,600, Teesside Crown Court heard.
A dealer’s list was found inside the car while his mobile phone revealed thousands of pounds in drug deals including receiving £2,100 in one transaction and supplying 19 wraps at £50 each to another customer.
Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt said: “Those messages show it was plainly an established business where the defendant was delivering [cocaine] and providing to locations around Hartlepool.”
Clements, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and dangerous driving from November 2021.
He was jailed for three years and six months, including three months of a previously suspended sentence after he admitted failing to attend unpaid work appointments.
Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Clements had been a cocaine user and was pressed into dealing to pay off his own drug debt and fund his habit.
Mr Constantine said his client had since quit drugs and got his first real job working in security.
Deputy Circuit Judge Stephen Ashurst said the offending had been relatively short but added: “The court has to recognise the damage that dealing in class A drugs does in communities.”