Officers uncovered the drugs farm at a house in Cornwall Street in December when they broke down the door early in the morning.

At first there appeared to be nobody at the address.

But 25-year-old Elvis Kastrati, who was living there, was later found hiding in a hidden secure area, Durham Crown Court heard.

Police break down the door of the house in Cornwall Street where they found a cannabis farm. Picture by FRANK REID

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe said: “The defendant was found hiding in a secure, hidden area in the house that had to be ripped open.”

Kastrati was looking after 139 cannabis seedlings and plants being grown in four areas spread over three floors including the loft.

Special lighting and ducting to help boost the plants’ growth was also present.

Mr Newcombe added: “An experienced drugs squad officer said that the expected yield would be between 3.8 and 11.6 kilos of cannabis.”

Going in: Police enter the address. Picture by FRANK REID

Based on a street value of £10 per gram, the drugs were valued at between £36,000 and £116,000, with the police putting it closer to the higher end.

The court was told that Kastrati was an asylum seeker who had been sleeping rough in London and had been looking for a cleaning or construction job.

Matthew Hopkins, mitigating, said: “He was told if he went to Hartlepool some individuals could find him some work.

"When he got there it involved cultivating cannabis. He accepts it was foolish to go there without knowing exactly what the work would involve, but I would suggest he was a somewhat vulnerable person who has been taken advantage of.”

A sentencing report described Kastrati as low risk of reoffending. He was said to have been at the house in Cornwall Street for only two days.

He spent two months in prison on remand after admitting production of a class B drug.

Mr Hopkins added: “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to avoid going back to prison which has been an unpleasant experience for him.”

The judge, Recorder Harry Vann, described the cannabis farm as “substantial” but accepted Kastrati had been susceptible to coercion.

