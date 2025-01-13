Detectives in Hartlepool investigate after men barge into elderly man's home and steal money

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 11:17 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men barged into an elderly man’s house with a weapon in Hartlepool.

The incident happened on Galsworthy Road, at Rift House, around 8.15pm on Saturday, January 11.

Cleveland Police stated: “Two males knocked on the door of the man’s property before barging their way in and demanding money.

"One of the males was holding a hammer. The pair left the address with around £40 in cash.

Detectives in Hartlepool are appealing for witnesses to the burglary. Picture by FRANK REIDDetectives in Hartlepool are appealing for witnesses to the burglary. Picture by FRANK REID
Detectives in Hartlepool are appealing for witnesses to the burglary. Picture by FRANK REID

“Fortunately, the elderly man was physically unharmed.”

The first male suspect is described as white, slim build, around 5ft 10in tall, wearing a green padded jacket and denim jeans, trainers and a black face covering. He was around 20.

The second male was around 6ft tall, slim build, wearing a black padded jacket, denim jeans, trainers and a black face covering.

Witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 006175.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at www.crimestopeprs-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.

