News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Devastated family pay tribute to Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks as murder probe continues

A murder inquiry is continuing as police confirm the identity of a man whose body was found in a Billingham flat.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 30th May 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Gardens at around 6.40am on Thursday,May 25, where a man in his 50s was found deceased.

Cleveland Police has now confirmed his identity as 54-year-old Ashley Crooks, who has been described as a “very proud” dad and granddad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Crooks’ family said in a statement issued via police: “We are devastated that Ashley has been taken from us so suddenly and cruelly. He is a much-loved member of our family and a very proud dad and – recently – granddad to two gorgeous baby girls.

Cleveland Police has confirmed the identity of a man who was found deceased in Billingham as 54-year-old Ashley Crooks.Cleveland Police has confirmed the identity of a man who was found deceased in Billingham as 54-year-old Ashley Crooks.
Cleveland Police has confirmed the identity of a man who was found deceased in Billingham as 54-year-old Ashley Crooks.
Most Popular

“We are struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances of his death and please ask for privacy at this time.”

Two men, 44 and 56, arrested on suspicion of Mr Crooks’ murder have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact police or submit it here: https://orlo.uk/ginyb.

Read More
Read More: Recycling firm facing murder trial