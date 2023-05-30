Devastated family pay tribute to Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks as murder probe continues
Emergency services were called to Kennedy Gardens at around 6.40am on Thursday,May 25, where a man in his 50s was found deceased.
Cleveland Police has now confirmed his identity as 54-year-old Ashley Crooks, who has been described as a “very proud” dad and granddad.
Mr Crooks’ family said in a statement issued via police: “We are devastated that Ashley has been taken from us so suddenly and cruelly. He is a much-loved member of our family and a very proud dad and – recently – granddad to two gorgeous baby girls.
“We are struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances of his death and please ask for privacy at this time.”
Two men, 44 and 56, arrested on suspicion of Mr Crooks’ murder have been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should contact police or submit it here: https://orlo.uk/ginyb.