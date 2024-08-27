Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police officer has pleaded guilty to forging and signing a bogus witness statement.

Neal Murray admitted misconduct in public office on the morning a crown court trial was due to start.

Murray, a former Cleveland Police constable, first appeared in court more than a year ago after he was charged following an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea on August 27.

PC Neal Murray is said to have forged and signed a bogus witness statement in the "immediate vicinity of Hartlepool Police Station".

The IOPC said in a statement: “Evidence gathered showed that PC Murray attended a domestic incident on October 29, 2020, involving a report of criminal damage and undertook initial investigative tasks including meeting the victim at their home and taking an initial statement.

“PC Murray said he returned to the address on 21 November, 2020, and was advised by the victim that they wanted to retract their original statement which they signed to confirm on his electronic notebook.

"This led to PC Murray closing the investigation and he informed his supervisor that the victim did not support a prosecution.

“The victim subsequently said that PC Murray had not come to their home on 21 November and nor had they completed any document to say that they wished to retract their complaint.

"Data analysed by investigators showed that when the retraction statement was completed, PC Murray was in the immediate vicinity of Hartlepool Police Station, not the home address where the alleged crime had been committed. “A review of the signature on the retraction statement also showed distinct differences to the original statement which the victim confirmed they signed and the one on PC Murray’s electronic pocket notebook.”

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “This was a deliberate and dishonest act designed to end an investigation into a complaint made by a member of public.

"He has shown a lack of professionalism, a lack of respect for the rights of members of the public and of the law, and grossly breached his authority.”

The IOPC added in a statement: “Following our investigation, we found PC Murray also had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to his conduct.

"The officer however was dismissed by Cleveland Police in May 2024 in relation to separate allegations.”

Murray, who 47 and from Middlesbrough, will be sentenced in October.