'Doesn't everyone wear white socks?' - What Peterlee burglar Dean English told police after leaving clue at scene of crime
Dean English was using white socks as makeshift gloves when he raided the Fonebook Shop, in Peterlee, on November 4.
He then left his crowbar and one of the socks at the scene in his haste to escape with phones, vapes and accessories, leaving detectives with DNA as well as security camera footage to help their inquiries.
Just days before, on Halloween, English also stole chocolate, steak and chicken from the Sainsbury’s store, in Horden, wearing the same clothes.
He was also linked to a burglary at the Horden Centennial Centre between January 15-18 thanks to joint work between the Peterlee Neighbourhood Team and Peterlee Volume Crime Team.
English, 43, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was arrested on February 9 and charged with two counts of burglary, theft and failing to remain at an assessment following a drugs test.
He has now pleaded guilty to all four offences at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison as well as being ordered to pay £750 in compensation after justices noted his “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.
PC Ethan Anderson, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said afterwards: “Burglary hits businesses hard and not only affects the community but people’s livelihoods. It will not be tolerated.
“We hope this sentence gives some relief to businesses across the area and will continue to pursue anyone who tries to target those law-abiding residents who are trying to make an honest living.”