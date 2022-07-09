'Don't suffer in silence' - Hartlepool community safety officials' appeal to hate crime victims

Community safety officials in Hartlepool are urging hate crime victims not to suffer in silence but to report it.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 1:14 pm

The appeal comes from the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety, Team which is made up of Hartlepool Borough Council, police and fire staff.

Philip Hepburn, the council’s community safety operations manager, said: “We are not prepared to tolerate hate crime in any of its forms, but to enable us to take action it is important that people inform us of issues as and when they occur.”

A hate crime is any crime or incident viewed by the victim, or anyone else, because of a their disability, gender identity, alternative sub-culture, race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, faith or belief or sexual orientation.

Hartlepool Police Station.

Hate crime can be reported in confidence including by calling Cleveland Police on 101, via Hartlepool Borough Council’s website, or at a number of Third Party Reporting Centre, details of which can be found at www.hartlepool.gov.uk.

More information and advice can be found at www.report-it.org.uk/home.