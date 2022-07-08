Firefighters take on epic challenge in memory of popular Hartlepool colleague

A team of Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue (HWFRS) firefighters will be continuing the fundraising legacy of former colleague, Group Commander Stu Crebbin, when they take on the third Stu’s Phoenix Challenge on July 9-10.

Stu, who was originally from Hartlepool, died in March 2021 at the age of 46 after a 12-month battle with cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stu's colleagues want to continue his legacy.

Despite having to undertake intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions in the lead-up, Stu completed the majority of the challenge – with the team raising an incredible £11,384 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Last year, Hereford firefighter Spencer Jones and 32 HWFRS colleagues took on The Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (West to East), climbing more than 3,000 metres in a day and raising thousands of pounds.

This year, a similarly sized group will be taking on a weekend of events around the 10 Peaks and Pen y Fan in memory of Stu and in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

In 2020, Stu was part of the team which undertook The Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (East to West), raising £11,384 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

More than £20,000 has been raised so far.

Firefighter Spencer Jones has said the challenge will be a “great way” to remember Stu.

“Stu was dedicated to raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity, a charity that was very close to his heart, and supported him and his family through his final weeks,” said Spencer Jones.

“We are honoured to continue his extraordinary legacy so other firefighters and their families can benefit.

Stu passed away in March 2021 after losing his battle with cancer.

“Stu was a hugely popular and inspirational individual - far beyond just the fire service he worked for. He made his mark, genuinely cared for people and stood up for what he believed.

“This challenge is a great way to remember Stu and to continue his legacy.”