Hartlepool driver pulled over for suspected speeding found to have taken cocaine and cannabis

Paul Boagey was pulled over in his Ford Fiesta in Middleton Road, in Hartlepool, by police on August 28 last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that when an officer approached the 19-year-old he noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

When questioned if he used the drug, Boagey replied he had recently smoked a joint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleton Road, Hartlepool.

A subsequent blood test proved positive for cannabis and also cocaine breakdown products.

Boagey, now 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

The offence carries a minimum one-year ban. He previously had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Alison Banks, mitigating, for welder Boagey, said he had taken the drugs socially at a party and regretted his mistake.

Miss Banks said: “He thought he was okay to drive. That’s been an error of judgement on his part.

"It has been a genuine mistake. There is remorse.

"He fully cooperated with the officer. He says it will not happen again.”

She added that despite being pulled over for suspected speeding, he was not actually charged.

Magistrates disqualified Boagey, of Laird Road, Hartlepool, from driving for 15 months.

Due to his ban, it was said Boagey is planning to cycle to his job in Sunderland 20 miles away.

He was also fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £34 court surcharge.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.