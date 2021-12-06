Drink driving, assault and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Alistair Thomas Griffith, 30, of Hindpool Close, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 conditional discharge and £40 costs after admitting resisting a police office in the course of their duty on March 29 and failing to surrender to custody on April 26.

Darren Halliwell, 37, of Hurworth Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for 24 months, placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £620 costs after admitting drink driving on January 15.

Daran Peter Walsh, 47, of High Lane, Tunstall, Stoke, was fined £270 and ordered to pay £150 compensation after admitting committing assault in Hartlepool on October 31, 2020.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Michael David McKie, 26, of Geranium Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £325 fine, £100 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting committing assault on August 30, 2020.

Craig Peter Robinson, 32, of Geranium Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £500 fine, £100 compensation, £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting committing assault on August 30, 2020.

Liam Robinson, 27, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, received a 20-week jail sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £250 compensation after he admitted committing assault on May 27.

Christopher Brian Atkinson, 41, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

