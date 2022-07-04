Driver accused of hitting telegraph pole on Hartlepool road while over drink limit

The 23-year-old suspect is set to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Tuesday, July 5.

He was charged by police with driving above the alcohol limit following the incident in the early hours of Sunday, June 19.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was reported to have collided with a telegraph pole in Elwick Road between the junctions of Park Road and Catcote Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elwick Road near where the collision occurred.

Workers from BT Openreach attended to make it safe and fire brigade also attended to remove debris from the carriageway before the road re-opened at 6.40am.