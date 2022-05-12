Steven Fluen was arrested following a collision at the junction of Hartlepool’s Stockton Road and Park Road on Monday, April 25.
It involved a blue Citroen C4, which 37-year-old Fluen was driving, and a black Ford Kuga.
He pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 12, to driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance, and failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis.
No details of how the collision happened were given during the hearing.
Two fire engines, police and the ambulance service attended the collision and two people were treated at the scene.
Magistrates adjourned for a pre-sentence report which will consider “all options” including custody.
Georgia Wilkinson, defending, said Fluen, of Throston Grange Lane, Hartlepool, made admissions at the scene and to police when he was interviewed.
He is due to be sentenced on Monday, May 23, and was granted unconditional bail.