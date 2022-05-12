Steven Fluen was arrested following a collision at the junction of Hartlepool’s Stockton Road and Park Road on Monday, April 25.

It involved a blue Citroen C4, which 37-year-old Fluen was driving, and a black Ford Kuga.

He pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 12, to driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance, and failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at the junction of Stockton Street and Park Road.

No details of how the collision happened were given during the hearing.

Two fire engines, police and the ambulance service attended the collision and two people were treated at the scene.

Magistrates adjourned for a pre-sentence report which will consider “all options” including custody.

Georgia Wilkinson, defending, said Fluen, of Throston Grange Lane, Hartlepool, made admissions at the scene and to police when he was interviewed.

Steven Fluen leaving Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID