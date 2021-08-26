Drivers facing action after police carry out speeding checks on Hartlepool road

Officers carried out speed check on Hartlepool's Park Road./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Officers from Cleveland Police special constabulary carried out speed checks on Park Road in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have said the action was in response to reports from concerned members of the public that drivers were travelling at excessive speeds on the road.

During the activity two drivers were stopped and issued with a notice of intended prosecution.

Police have added that teams will continue to act on community concerns.

