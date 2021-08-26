Teenager suffers face and head injuries after alleged stabbing in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager suffered head and face injuries in Hartlepool.
The 18-year-old man was left with serious injuries to his face and head after he was allegedly stabbed in Raby Gardens, Hartlepool, between 10:50am and 11am on Monday, August 16.
The victim is alleged to have been chased in a vehicle along Chatham Gardens and then on foot to Raby Gardens, where the alleged attack took place.
The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries, which were not life threatening.
Cleveland Police have said a 28-year-old man is on remand after he appeared at court charged with GBH with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.
Another two men, aged 28 and 35, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed with conditions.
Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident or may have CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 137396.