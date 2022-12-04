Analysis of Home Office data shows that in December last year, Cleveland Police stopped 1,878 motorists suspected of drink driving.

That compared with 304 in November 2021 and was the third highest number in England and Wales.

However, only 54 Cleveland motorists tested last December were found to be over the limit, well below the national average.

Police are stepping up drink and drug driving enforcement during the World Cup and in the run up to Christmas. Picture: PA

The research was carried out by personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense.

Last December, Cleveland Police carried out 4,580 roadside breath tests and 416 motorists either tested positive or refused to provide a sample.

The force is now stepping up its campaign again this year, which coincides with people packing pubs to watch the World Cup.

Roads Policing Operations Sergeant Mark Kewley said: “Whilst we hope that everyone enjoys the tournament, we would like to remind people about the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and their responsibility to ensure they are fit to drive, especially if they have attended, or are attending events, bars or other venues, where elements of the tournament are being televised or celebrated.

"To ensure our roads and communities are safe, Cleveland Police will be running an intelligence-led campaign during the period of this tournament, and in the run up to Christmas, to identify potential offenders and remove them from our roads.”

