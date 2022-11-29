The Ford Mondeo after colliding with the back of a house in Whin Meadows, Hartlepool.

Glen Rowbotham lost control of a grey Ford Mondeo at the junction of Easington Road and West View Road and collided with the back fence of a house.

He was a regular user of cocaine and cannabis at the time, Teesside Magistrates court heard.

Heather Willis, prosecuting, said the 33-year-old approached police and admitted he was the driver at the scene of the incident on July 21 which the fire brigade also attended.

Ms Willis said: “A drugs swipe was carried out at the roadside which indicated both of those drugs and he was taken into custody.”

Rowbotham admitted his guilt when interviewed by police.

A blood procedure confirmed he was over the legal limits for the cannabis product THC and cocaine.

Representing himself in court, Rowbotham said: “I have no explanation for my actions.”

He said he had used drugs for a few years due to his mental health but was addressing it himself and had just started a new job.

He added he had not driven since.

The Mail reported at the time how the car broke through the back fence and damaged a workshop building belonging to a house in Whin Meadows while the family were at home.

One resident said at the time: "I just heard a bang and thought there had been a car accident.

"There is always lots of people walking along there. It could have wiped them out.”