Drug driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine after losing control of Ford Mondeo at busy Hartlepool roundabout
A drug driver who collided with a fence has been banned from the roads for a year.
Glen Rowbotham lost control of a grey Ford Mondeo at the junction of Easington Road and West View Road and collided with the back fence of a house.
He was a regular user of cocaine and cannabis at the time, Teesside Magistrates court heard.
Heather Willis, prosecuting, said the 33-year-old approached police and admitted he was the driver at the scene of the incident on July 21 which the fire brigade also attended.
Ms Willis said: “A drugs swipe was carried out at the roadside which indicated both of those drugs and he was taken into custody.”
Rowbotham admitted his guilt when interviewed by police.
A blood procedure confirmed he was over the legal limits for the cannabis product THC and cocaine.
Representing himself in court, Rowbotham said: “I have no explanation for my actions.”
He said he had used drugs for a few years due to his mental health but was addressing it himself and had just started a new job.
He added he had not driven since.
The Mail reported at the time how the car broke through the back fence and damaged a workshop building belonging to a house in Whin Meadows while the family were at home.
One resident said at the time: "I just heard a bang and thought there had been a car accident.
"There is always lots of people walking along there. It could have wiped them out.”
Along with being disqualified Rowbotham, of Northumberland Walk, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £240 fine, £85 costs and a £96 victim surcharge.