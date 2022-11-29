News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drug driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine after losing control of Ford Mondeo at busy Hartlepool roundabout

A drug driver who collided with a fence has been banned from the roads for a year.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:16pm
The Ford Mondeo after colliding with the back of a house in Whin Meadows, Hartlepool.
The Ford Mondeo after colliding with the back of a house in Whin Meadows, Hartlepool.

Glen Rowbotham lost control of a grey Ford Mondeo at the junction of Easington Road and West View Road and collided with the back fence of a house.

He was a regular user of cocaine and cannabis at the time, Teesside Magistrates court heard.

Hide Ad

Heather Willis, prosecuting, said the 33-year-old approached police and admitted he was the driver at the scene of the incident on July 21 which the fire brigade also attended.

Ms Willis said: “A drugs swipe was carried out at the roadside which indicated both of those drugs and he was taken into custody.”

Most Popular

Rowbotham admitted his guilt when interviewed by police.

A blood procedure confirmed he was over the legal limits for the cannabis product THC and cocaine.

Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool United fan in court after flicking lighter and shouting 'You should h...

Representing himself in court, Rowbotham said: “I have no explanation for my actions.”

Hide Ad

He said he had used drugs for a few years due to his mental health but was addressing it himself and had just started a new job.

He added he had not driven since.

Hide Ad

The Mail reported at the time how the car broke through the back fence and damaged a workshop building belonging to a house in Whin Meadows while the family were at home.

One resident said at the time: "I just heard a bang and thought there had been a car accident.

Hide Ad

"There is always lots of people walking along there. It could have wiped them out.”

Along with being disqualified Rowbotham, of Northumberland Walk, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £240 fine, £85 costs and a £96 victim surcharge.