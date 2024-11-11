Drug dealing suspects arrested after Cleveland Police morning raids in Hartlepool village

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

Two men have been arrested after reports of alleged drug dealing from addresses in Greatham village in Hartlepool.

The suspects aged 36 and 43 were in custody awaiting questioning on Monday afternoon (November 11) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

It follows drugs warrants being launched at two separate addresses in Greatham High Street that morning when numerous police vehicles filled the street.

Cleveland Police stated: “We took action after receiving information on alleged drug dealing from the properties.

Cleveland Police carried out drug raids at two addresses on Greatham High Street.Cleveland Police carried out drug raids at two addresses on Greatham High Street.
“Enquiries are on-going.”

Suspicions of drug dealing in your neighbourhood can be reported to Cleveland Police online or by phoning 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone on 0800 555111.

