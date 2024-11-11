Two men have been arrested after reports of alleged drug dealing from addresses in Greatham village in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects aged 36 and 43 were in custody awaiting questioning on Monday afternoon (November 11) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

It follows drugs warrants being launched at two separate addresses in Greatham High Street that morning when numerous police vehicles filled the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police stated: “We took action after receiving information on alleged drug dealing from the properties.

Cleveland Police carried out drug raids at two addresses on Greatham High Street.

“Enquiries are on-going.”

Suspicions of drug dealing in your neighbourhood can be reported to Cleveland Police online or by phoning 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone on 0800 555111.