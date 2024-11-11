Drug dealing suspects arrested after Cleveland Police morning raids in Hartlepool village
The suspects aged 36 and 43 were in custody awaiting questioning on Monday afternoon (November 11) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
It follows drugs warrants being launched at two separate addresses in Greatham High Street that morning when numerous police vehicles filled the street.
Cleveland Police stated: “We took action after receiving information on alleged drug dealing from the properties.
“Enquiries are on-going.”
Suspicions of drug dealing in your neighbourhood can be reported to Cleveland Police online or by phoning 101.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone on 0800 555111.