Thomas Hay made the offensive gesture during Pools’ 2-0 defeat to Bradford which was marred by disorder “before, during and after” the game, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

A number of fans from both sides have been summonsed to court following a lengthy investigation by Cleveland Police.

Police said a man suffered injuries inside the ground and missiles were thrown at officers in Clarence Road following the night fixture on March 13.

Thomas Hay leaving Teeside Magistrates Court after an earlier hearing. Picture by FRANK REID.

Hay, aged 24, admitted flicking his lighter and using the words about the 1985 Bradford City stadium fire when 56 people died.

He told the court he said it to “rattle the Bradford fans’ cage” but did not intend it to provoke immediate violence.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, a Cleveland Police dedicated football officer covering Hartlepool and Middlesbrough games, said he observed Hay’s behaviour after Bradford scored their second goal.

He said: “At this point, Mr Hay was brought to myself and another officer’s attention due to him flicking a lighter towards the Bradford City away supporters clearly in aggression about the Bradford City fire where a number of people died which caused us a lot of issues with the Bradford City supporters.”

Crowds on the pitch at Bradford City's Valley Parade stadium after the stand caught fire in May 1985 when 56 supporters died in one of the worst incidents in British football. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The court heard there was a “sterile area” between the Hartlepool fans and 660 Bradford supporters including a gate, several police officers and ground stewards.

But Sgt Dack said anyone determined could get between the two areas in seconds if they wanted to.

Giving evidence, Hay accepted his actions were offensive but said he was not being aggressive.

He said: "It was just to rattle the cage of the away fans. It was stupid at the end of the day.

“They had just scored their goal. It was a heat of the moment situation.”

He said he had no violent intentions and he made no attempt to reach the Bradford fans.

But magistrates said others were likely to have feared immediate violence as a result and found him guilty of a Section 4 Public Order offence.

