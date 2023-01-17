Drug user who burgled Hartlepool United's ground is sentenced at Teesside Magistrates' Court

Staff at The Suit Direct Stadium discovered the Centenary Bar had been broken into as well as a locked cabinet where alcohol was locked away.

Evidence found at the scene tied local drug user Michael Hecker, 47, to the crime.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court this week to learn his fate after earlier admitting burglary.

Michael Hecker outside Teesside Magistrates Court.

Tyler Plunkett, prosecuting, said of the break-in: “A ground worker from Hartlepool United Football Club was on duty on the day in question when they have located a disturbance at the bar.

"They have seen one of the windows leading into the bar had been smashed. They entered the property to investigate and saw property which was normally locked in a cabinet that contains various bottles of alcohol has been prised open and the alcohol within that cabinet has all been taken.”

Mr Plunkett said Hecker was forensically linked to the break-in which took place sometime between November 15 and 18 in 2021.

A number of bottles of spirits were stolen although their value and that of the damage caused is not known.

The Centenary Bar at the Suit Direct Stadium was broken into. Picture by FRANK REID

The court heard Hecker has 44 previous convictions covering 100 offences which the prosecution submitted was a significant aggravating feature.

His record includes over 70 offences of theft and he was previously given a community order for burglary.

The probation service said Hecker had a heroin addiction and previously came off it in 2018.

But he returned to misusing the drug after suffering two close bereavements.

Solicitor David Smith, defending, said in mitigation: “He has been through a torrid time emotionally. My client has still not worked through that.”

But the court heard Hecker, of Belk Street, Hartlepool, wanted to get off drugs again.

"The involvement of the probation service would be welcome,” added Mr Smith.

District Judge Marie Mallon sentenced Hecker to an 18-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 probation activity days.

She told him: “You must comply with probation because if you don’t you come back to court and they could re-sentence you.”