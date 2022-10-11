Nathan Cole launched the unprovoked assault on a man outside Amigo’s, in Victoria Road, after he was ejected by bar staff for lying on the pool table.

The 39-year-old, who was intoxicated, also tried to throw his drink over a doorman, and returned to the scene minutes later with a claw hammer.

Cole arrived at Teesside Crown Court prepared for jail with a suitcase.

The incident happened in Victoria Road in Hartlepool town centre.

But he was spared as the judge heard he is the main carer for his young baby.

The incident took place at around midnight on April 3 and was sparked after Cole was not allowed to take his drink with him on leaving Amigo’s.

Annelise Haughstad, prosecuting, said: “He was stopped and tried to swill his drink over another doorman.

“One outside he assaulted an unknown male on the floor by punching him with his right hand to the jaw resulting in the male being knocked to the floor and becoming unconscious.”

Door staff attended to the victim while Cole briefly left. He returned to the bar soon after.

Ms Haugstad added: “He was shouting abuse at the doorman and pulled a black and orange hammer from his pocket.”

A member of the public disarmed Cole who ran into Avenue Road where he was arrested by police who drew a Taser.

He pleaded guilty in court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and a public order offence.

Kelleigh Lodge, mitigating, said Cole had drank a lot that day after the recent death of his grandmother.

Ms Lodge said: “Mr Cole is fully aware of how serious the offending is, especially being in possession of an offensive weapon and he deeply regrets his actions.”

She said Cole wished to apologise to all involved but added that he is the primary carer for his young child.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, said she had thought “long and hard” about whether he should go straight to prison but said his childcare responsibilities had been “at the forefront” of her mind.