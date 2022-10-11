Kieran Potts, 23, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday when he denied murdering Norman Ryan.

Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 more than a week after he suffered serious injuries in an alleged incident in Troutpool Clo se at the end of August.

Potts appeared at the crown court over a video link from Durham Prison where he is being held on remand.

Norman Ryan died in James Cook Hospital after an alleged incident in Hartlepool.

Barristers and the judge discussed various legal stages before a trial, currently scheduled for March 6 next year, takes place.

But it may be put back by a few weeks.

Sharon Beattie, prosecuting, said a number of inquiries in relation to evidence are still being “actively pursued”.

Judge Howard Crowson remanded Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, in custody.

