Hartlepool man accused of murdering Norman Ryan denies charge in hearing at Teesside Crown Court
A Hartlepool man is due to stand trial next year charged with the murder of a 55-year-old man.
Kieran Potts, 23, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday when he denied murdering Norman Ryan.
Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 more than a week after he suffered serious injuries in an alleged incident in Troutpool Clo se at the end of August.
Potts appeared at the crown court over a video link from Durham Prison where he is being held on remand.
Most Popular
Barristers and the judge discussed various legal stages before a trial, currently scheduled for March 6 next year, takes place.
But it may be put back by a few weeks.
Sharon Beattie, prosecuting, said a number of inquiries in relation to evidence are still being “actively pursued”.
Judge Howard Crowson remanded Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, in custody.
In a statement released by Mr Ryan’s family after his death, they described him as “a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather”.