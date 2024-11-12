Shouting, screaming, swearing, fighting, late night parties, criminal damage, suspected drug use and noxious smells caused by rubbish and dog faeces.

These are just some of a catalogue of anti-social behaviour incidents that led council chiefs to successfully apply for a closure order for a house in Horden.

It is the first time Durham County Council has secured a closure order for a residential property and the result follows extensive work by the local authority’s anti-social behaviour team, neighbourhood wardens, Durham Constabulary and other partners.

Magistrates in Newton Aycliffe heard how residents of Eleventh Street had been living in fear since the tenants of number 47 moved in, with some moving house to escape the frequent disturbances from the property.

The Horden property has been boarded up for three months after a court order was approved.

Others described having lived on the street for many years without any problems and being too frightened to confront the couple in case of reprisals.

As well as loud music, shouting and a barking dog throughout the day and night, the council and Durham Constabulary received reports of threatening behaviour, cars being damaged and associates of the couple arriving at the property and kicking down doors and smashing windows.

Flies, rats, and bad smells were also reported due to rubbish and dog faeces in the back yard and within the property itself.

The closure order denies access to the premises for three months and can be extended.

The state of the house's back yard.

Anyone who enters the house will be committing an offence and could face a fine, imprisonment or both.

Improving housing and tackling anti-social behaviour are key priorities, and, in Horden, more than £10 million is being invested to help transform the so-called Numbered Streets.

The court heard that the couple had declined all offers of support from social workers and other agencies and were not engaging with their landlord, who had started eviction

proceedings.

The pair also failed to co-operate and comply with requests made by anti-social behaviour intervention officers, which resulted in them receiving multiple community protection warnings and enforcement notices.

The council is now discussing alternative housing options for the couple.

Joanne Waller, head of community protection at Durham County Council, said: “Not only were the tenants making life a misery for their neighbours, but the living conditions inside the house were so bad it was in their own interests to leave.

“There is a strong sense of community in Horden and we are working closely with residents and organisations through the Horden Together partnership to improve the lives of those who live and work in the village.

“Nobody should have to live in fear, and we hope this closure order reassures residents that we take anti-social behaviour very seriously and will use all the available tools and powers to make our communities safer.”

Inspector Phil Carter, of the Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “We remain committed to working closely with the council and other partners to prevent further incidents and maintain a safe and secure environment for the community.”

Durham County Council is investing £6.2 million into transforming the Numbered Streets.

A further £4.5 million has been awarded by the North East Combined Authority through the Brownfield Housing Fund.

In January, the first phase of the Horden Masterplan was approved.

This will see new houses and bungalows built, with the potential for existing properties to be remodelled in Third, Fourth and Fifth Streets.

To report anti-social behaviour, visit https://doitonline.durham.gov.uk .