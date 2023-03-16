News you can trust since 1877
Durham Police praise victim's bravery after violent Peterlee thug is jailed for attack

A thug who violently assaulted a woman has been jailed.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 21:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 22:30 GMT

Jason Gray’s victim called 999 after he turned up at her home in February and demanded to be let in.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the address and arrested Gray at the scene before he was able to gain access.

In the victim's disclosure statement, she said how he had previously assaulted her multiple times, displayed controlling behaviour and sent threatening texts saying he was going to kill her.

Thug Jason Gray has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.
Gray, 29, of Peterlee, was held in custody, interviewed and later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive and controlling behaviour and malicious communication.

He has now pleaded guilty at Durham Crown Court and has been locked up for four years and six months.

Investigative Officer Ashley Marsden, from the Durham Police Safeguarding Team said: “I would like to thank the victim for their bravery in reporting these incidents to the police.

“These were very distressing incidents with a lasting impact. I hope it brings some closure to the victim, knowing that Gray is now behind bars for these traumatic offences.

“I hope their courage inspires other people who have suffered or are still suffering from domestic abuse to come forward to police.”

The force have told the public “call police on 999 if there is an immediate threat” at the hands of an abuser.

They say victims can use also the Silent Solutions service if they are unable to speak while on the phone.

The force added: “Local charity Harbour also offers support for victims and survivors. Call 03000 202525 or visit www.myharbour.org.uk/.”