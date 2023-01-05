News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the East Durham criminals to have received lengthy jail terms during 2022.

Nine of the longest jail terms handed to East Durham criminals in 2022

The courts have had another busy year jailing East Durham criminals.

By Newsroom
1 hour ago

Here are just nine of the long jail terms handed out over the last 12 months. Unless otherwise stated, the defendants were all locked up at Durham Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences. Our list of tough sentences given to Hartlepool criminals during 2022 is available here.

1. Scott Beattie

Beattie, 45, of Hampshire Place, Peterlee, was jailed for four years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of attempted rape.

2. Ashley Colville

Colville, 31, formerly of Cotswold Place, Peterlee, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to 10 years with six years custody and four years on extended licence after he pleaded guilty to two breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was convicted of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence.

3. Leighton Hackett

Hackett, 38, of Hesleden, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis at Newcastle Crown Court and was sentenced to nine years and four months behind bars.

4. Daniel Hassan

Hassan, 43, of Hessewell Crescent, Haswell, County Durham, admitted rape and assault and was jailed for eight years and one month at Newcastle Crown Court.

