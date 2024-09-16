Easington paedophile Alan Rutter is jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after plying victims with alcohol before assaulting them
Alan Rutter would ply his victims with alcohol and show them pornography before assaulting them over several years.
Some were as young as just eight years old when he committed the historic offences.
Seventy-eight-year-old Rutter, who is from Easington, was found guilty of 11 charges, including child abduction, sexual activity with a child and indecent assault, during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Turner, who led the investigation, said: “This was a clear case of sexual exploitation of children where Alan Rutter targeted young boys keeping them out of education to aid his own offending. “This could not have been achieved without the dedication and commitment of specially trained investigators from Durham Constabulary’s Complex Safeguarding Team.
“I am pleased that the courts have issued long awaited justice for the multiple victims and that the seriousness of the offending has been recognised.
“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the victims who had the courage to come forward and disclose the horrendous abuse Alan Rutter subjected them to as children.
“If anyone has suffered sexual abuse, I would encourage you to contact Durham Constabulary – we believe you.”
Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse should come forward and report it to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Further advice and support is available from: • NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000, email [email protected] or visit www.nspcc.org.uk; • Childline – call 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk; • The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre – call 03333448 283, or visit www.themeadowsdurham.org.uk.